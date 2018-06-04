FC Halifax Town: Winger Sanmi Odelusi agrees one-year deal with Shaymen

Sanmi Odelusi
Sanmi Odelusi scored on his Cheltenham debut last season against former club Colchester

FC Halifax Town have signed former Cheltenham winger Sanmi Odelusi on a one-year deal.

Odelusi, 24. becomes the Shaymen's first summer signing.

He made just nine appearances for Cheltenham last season after joining from Colchester United in January.

"I'm both delighted and fortunate to have Sanmi on board as there was strong competition from football league clubs for his signature," Halifax manager Jamie Fullarton said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired