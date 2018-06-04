FC Halifax Town: Winger Sanmi Odelusi agrees one-year deal with Shaymen

From the section

Sanmi Odelusi scored on his Cheltenham debut last season against former club Colchester

FC Halifax Town have signed former Cheltenham winger Sanmi Odelusi on a one-year deal.

Odelusi, 24. becomes the Shaymen's first summer signing.

He made just nine appearances for Cheltenham last season after joining from Colchester United in January.

"I'm both delighted and fortunate to have Sanmi on board as there was strong competition from football league clubs for his signature," Halifax manager Jamie Fullarton said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.