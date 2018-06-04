Scotland's Erin Cuthbert confident before World Cup qualifiers

Scotland players celebrate Erin Cuthbert making it 3-0 against Poland in March

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert hopes to carry recent club success into Scotland Women's World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Poland.

The 19-year-old was part of Chelsea's Super League One and FA Cup-winning side, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time.

Scotland, second in Group 2, host Belarus on Thursday and visit Poland next Tuesday.

"It certainly helps," Cuthbert said of her club's accomplishments.

"I've achieved so much with the club and it's been a great season for me personally.

"There are other girls doing really well as well, like Fiona Brown is scoring a lot in Sweden [with Rosengard] right now, so it's so nice to see so many girls in form in the lead up to these qualifiers."

Shelley Kerr's side having already beaten Belarus 2-1 in Minsk in October and Poland 3-0 in March, Cuthbert scoring the third in the latter match.

"[Belarus] made it really tough for us in the away game, but they are going to be a different challenge for us this time," Cuthbert said.

"It would be nice to take two wins, but we can't get too far ahead and think about the other games in the campaign.

"For us it's the here and now and each game as it comes - that's Belarus. It's going to be tough but one we should come out of with a win."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cuthbert guards against complacency

Scotland need to win all of their remaining games after stumbling to group leaders Switzerland, as only one team will automatically for the finals next summer.

"Two good results would set us up nicely for the Switzerland game in a couple of months, but for me you can't look at the bigger picture because if you get too far ahead of yourself that's when complacency sets in," explained the teenager from Irvine.

"We are not being complacent, we know their strengths and we'll be looking to do better than the away leg."

Cuthbert joined the London team in January 2017 from Scottish champions Glasgow City, and quickly impressed - her efforts this season led to a nomination for Women's PFA young player of the year award.

"It was really tough actually, because I was up against so many world class players in the team," Cuthbert explained.

WSL 1 champions Chelsea Women won the FA Cup

"It's very hard to go into an environment from not playing professional football before at all to being a professional full-time player when a lot of the girls had done it for most of their lives.

"But it just takes a few months to get used to it, to the tempo, to doing things a little big quicker as you don't get much time at the top. But I think I'm doing really well now.

"Some of the players I used to look up to and watch on the TV, and now I'm playing with them. I see Chelsea as a family - I spend more time with them than my actually family - but we're so close and doing things together away from the training pitch makes us want to be successful on the pitch too.

"And I'm now stronger, fitter and faster than I used to be - it's taken my game to another level so I'm very grateful for that, we really push each other on every day."