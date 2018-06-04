BBC Sport - World Cup 2018's missing stars: Goals from Sane, Alonso, Martial, Pedro & Morata

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Enjoy goals from some of the Premier League big names omitted from their country's World Cup squads, including Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

READ MORE: Pick your 'not going to the World Cup' XI

Top videos

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Video

Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'hand of God' - 1986

Video

Highlights: Dominant England beat Pakistan to level series

Video

Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar

Video

Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Video

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Video

World Cup countdown: Carlos Alberto's sublime goal - 1970

Video

'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six

Video

'I'm convinced that's out!' Curran wicket a close call

Video

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Video

GB's Seagrave wins World Cup Downhill

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired