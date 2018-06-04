BBC Sport - World Cup 2018's missing stars: Goals from Sane, Alonso, Martial, Pedro & Morata
Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup
- From the section World Cup
Enjoy goals from some of the Premier League big names omitted from their country's World Cup squads, including Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.
