Graham Potter: Swansea City agree terms with Ostersund FK manager

Graham Potter orchestrated a Swansea-style rise with Ostersunds from the fourth tier of the Swedish league to the Europa League

Swansea City are set to name Graham Potter as their new manager next week after agreeing personal terms and a compensation package.

The club have agreed terms which include Potter bringing his assistant Billy Reid.

The 43-year-old is expected in Swansea next week to finalise the move.

Swansea have been in search of a new manager since Carlos Carvalhal left following Premier League relegation.

The deal also sees Ostersund recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay move to south Wales.

Potter has guided Ostersund from the regional tiers in Sweden to the top-flight Allsvenskan with three promotions, winning the Swedish Cup along the way.

Perhaps crucially to Swans' decision-making, the description of Potter's style since he arrived in January 2011 reflects the manner in which his new club once wowed in English football.

They have been described as producing expansive, possession-based football with a tactical flexibility.

A statement from the Swedish club said: "The club wants to congratulate all three as they face new challenges.

"Because I knew how Swansea worked more than 10 years ago, I felt that such a project was intended for Graham."