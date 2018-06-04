BBC Sport - Newly-appointed Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he is delighted to get the job
Taylor backs himself for Exeter success
Newly appointed Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he is looking forward to getting on with his new role.
The 36-year-old ex-Grecians defender was appointed to replace Paul Tisdale after the club's former boss left on Friday after 12 years at the helm.
