Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola banned for two Champions League games

Pep Guardiola (left) was sent to the stands against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two Champions League matches by Uefa for his conduct in the defeat by Liverpool.

The 47-year-old was sent off at half-time in the quarter-final second leg at Etihad Stadium on 10 April for complaining about a decision.

He misses one match next season, with a second game deferred for a year.

Liverpool were fined 30,000 euros (£25,450) over crowd incidents during the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola said he "did not insult" referee Mateu Lahoz when protesting that a disallowed goal shortly before half-time should have stood.

City were leading 1-0 - but trailing 3-1 on aggregate - when Leroy Sane was adjudged offside despite firing in after the ball deflected into his path off Liverpool midfielder James Milner's knee.

Liverpool won the match 2-1 to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory. They lost the final 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Guardiola will miss City's first game of the Champions League next season, although a second match will only be added if he receives disciplinary action for a further offence next season.

European football's governing body fined Liverpool 20,000 euros (£17,500) for crowd disturbances, acts of damage, the throwing of objects and setting off of fireworks during the first leg against City at Anfield on 4 April.

Reds supporters attacked City's team bus on its way to the stadium, prompting a police investigation.

They were also fined 6,000 euros (£5,200) for fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects during the second leg and a further 3,000 euros (£2,600) for use of fireworks during the semi-final second leg at Roma.