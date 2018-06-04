Joey Barton backs 'plodding midfielder' Steven Gerrard to succeed at Rangers

Joey Barton played eight times for Rangers before his contract was terminated

Joey Barton is backing Steven Gerrard to be a success at Rangers because "slow, plodding midfielders tend to be good managers".

The former Ibrox player gave a light-hearted interview as he was introduced as the new Fleetwood Town boss.

After a gambling-related ban, Barton is following ex-England midfielders Gerrard and Frank Lampard by taking his first steps in management.

"I think they'll be excellent, the pair of them," he said.

"They've played for some massive clubs, so I'd expect them to give everything, as they did as players."

With Lampard taking over at Derby County, Barton made the claim that the trio of newcomers share traits with some of the game's leading managers.

"Pep Guardiola is the best coach but was a midfielder who had no pace and no skills. Mauricio Pochettino, a very similar profile.

"Zinedine Zidane would probably buck the trend but he was a midfielder. I am taking great refuge in the fact that midfielders tend to make really good coaches.

"I had no skills, I wasn't really big, wasn't really quick and wasn't really strong.

"So to survive as long as I did I had to be able to scheme so hopefully that will help me.

"Midfielders are constantly communicating because we are at the heart of the team. I say to players to be a central midfielder you need 360 vision all the time, you've got to see everything."

Steven Gerrard took in some of the Toulon Tournament as he started his work with Rangers last week

Barton, who played just eight games for Rangers before his exit in November 2016, applauds Gerrard and Lampard for giving up the comfort of television punditry to prove themselves as coaches.

"You can work in the media and be extremely well paid and they've certainly earned fortunes by being very good footballers," he said.

"To see great players, which Steven and Frank were, take a huge risk, I'd certainly tip my hat to them because it's a volatile environment. You only have to look at the managerial merry-go-round from last season to see people coming in and out of jobs.

"It's a huge leap of faith by them but they must believe supremely in their talents to get off the punditry chair.

"No doubt they have a wealth of experience, based on good and bad managers they have played with."

Kenny Miller, now a free agent, and Lee Wallace were fined by Rangers last season

Meanwhile, PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart has backed Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace to "come through this in the end" after being suspended by Rangers last season.

The pair were banned pending an investigation into an angry exchange with then manager Graeme Murty.

Veteran striker Miller's deal was due to expire at the end of season 2017-18 while club captain Wallace is contracted until next summer.

"We are representing and advising them behind the scenes and it is a difficult time for players when they have their private matters splashed across the papers and talked about on social media," said Wishart.

"Most of it is ill-informed and not accurate because nobody has been able to put their side of the story over yet.

"But the players are strong characters, strong lads and they will come through this in the end.

"The process is ongoing so, as much as I'm sure everybody would love to know the inside story, it would be wrong of me to say anything further."