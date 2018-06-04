BBC Sport - World Cup: South Korea 'golden goal' eliminates Italy
South Korea 'golden goal' eliminates Italy
- From the section World Cup
South Korea's Ahn Jung-hwan scores the "golden goal" that knocks Italy out of the 2002 World Cup in a match where Ecuadorean referee Byron Moreno was criticised for a series of decisions that went in the joint hosts' favour.
