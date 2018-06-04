Hamilton Academical's pitch has been voted the worst in Scotland

Hamilton's Superseal Stadium was ranked worst pitch in the country

Scotland's professional footballers have voted Hamilton Academical's pitch as the worst in the country.

In a survey conducted by PFA Scotland, the Scottish FA and Sports Labs, League Two club Stirling Albion's Forthbank Stadium came out on top.

Two of the three lowest-ranked were artificial pitches used by Premiership sides Hamilton and Kilmarnock, while Hampden was considered third best.

Accies plan to lay a new surface at New Douglas Park this summer.

Throughout the season, players from all 42 SPFL sides rated each surface post-match with a score of one to five on an app called 'Pitch Rater'.

Peterhead's Balmoor Stadium finished second, just ahead of the national stadium, which hosts Queen's Park and Scotland matches and major cup semi-finals and finals.

"We want to have a proper debate about the level that artificial surfaces should be used," said PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart.

"The results of this survey say the players in the Premiership don't want to play on it.

League Two's Stirling Albion's pitch was voted best in Scotland's top four leagues

"Of course, as you go down the leagues there is perhaps a place for them but we need to have regulation in place that means clubs are putting aside a sinking fund, money which means they can be replaced sooner because they do deteriorate.

"We need to open up a proper debate and club owners and decision-makers have to listen to what the players are saying.

"They have voted in numbers to say they don't like artificial surfaces and that is something that should be looked at."

Motherwell were the highest-ranking top-flight club in fourth.

Hearts' pitch came under scrutiny last month when Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was 'embarrassed' by the length of the grass at Tynecastle. The Edinburgh side finished 24th out of the 42 clubs.

Premiership champions Celtic came in 11th, with city rivals Rangers ranked 14th.