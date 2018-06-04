BBC Sport - 'This will live with me for the rest of my life' - Stephen O'Donnell
'This will live with me for the rest of my life'
- From the section Scottish
Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell says he hopes he has done enough to show Scotland manager Alex McLeish that he 'won't let him down' after earning his first two caps, against Peru and Mexico.
