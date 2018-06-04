Will Patching: Notts County to sign Man City midfielder on 1 July

Will Patching
Will Patching has been a regular for City's Elite Development Squad

Notts County will sign midfielder Will Patching once his contract expires at Manchester City on 1 July.

The 19-year-old, who has been with the Premier League champions since the under-six age group has agreed a two-year deal at the League Two club.

Patching is yet to make a first-team appearance for City but was a regular at development squad level.

"I've never had an experience like this before," he told the club website. "I'm looking forward to it."

Patching added: "I can't wait to work under Kevin Nolan. He's got good attributes as a manager and he played in my position, so he can help me with a lot of things I need to work on.

"Hopefully I can go on to have a career like his."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired