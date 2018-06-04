Nathan Arnold: Ex-Lincoln City winger to continue mental health work after going part-time

Media playback is not supported on this device Injury-time goal gives Lincoln incredible win

Former Lincoln City winger Nathan Arnold has retired from professional football to continue work around mental health and for charity.

The 30-year-old agreed a mutual termination of his contract with the Imps, which had another year to run, and will play part-time at Boston.

Arnold was an FA Cup hero in 2016-17, scoring against Ipswich in round three in Lincoln's run to the last-eight.

"I've just gone with what feels right," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"I've never chased money, had carrot dangling for status, and intuition has taken me to incredible moments and experiences.

"I got on my own and decided to trust it and flow with it, and when the opportunity to stay in football but with a different challenge, it was a really good opportunity and one I couldn't turn down."

The Mansfield-born forward, who in addition to a well-travelled career which also took in Salford, Grimsby, Mansfield and Cambridge among others, revealed his struggles with anxiety after the death of his mother in 2015,

He then became involved in delivering mental health workshops and working with a local charity Lincs 2 Nepal, and admitted the decision to swap the full-time game to concentrate on those projects had not been well received by some family and friends.

"I'm quite challenging and controversial with my decisions," Arnold said. "A lot of people don't understand some of the choices that I make but again everybody's journey and path is different.

"I just have to explain the best I can how I'm feeling but I'm 30 now, I've achieved some amazing things in my career especially over the past three years,.

"But the family has learned to the trust the process of it, and just know I know what I'm doing and I'm in control.

"It's tough for them, and a lot of people are affected by my decisions, but I believe you have to go with what you feel is right."