NI tour great for young players - Evans

Jonny Evans believes Northern Ireland's tour of Central America has provided the young players in the international squad with vital experience.

The defender, who played in midfield during the tour, also admitted that Northern Ireland were disappointed at conceding two goals from set pieces against Costa Rica in Sunday's 3-0 defeat.

"A lot of young lads have come into the squad and it's great to see them getting time on the pitch. The tour has helped us get to know each other better and there are a lot of positives to take," said Evans.

