World Cup 2018: Kamil Glik picked in Poland squad, then gets injured

Kamil Glik (right) could now be a doubt for the World Cup

Defender Kamil Glik was named in Poland's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup - but injured his shoulder on the day the squad was named.

The 30-year-old Monaco player hurt himself while attempting a bicycle kick in training after coach Adam Nawalka submitted his squad list to Fifa.

Injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before the first game, with Stuttgart's Marcin Kaminski on standby.

There are four Britain-based players in the squad.

Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski, Southampton defender Jan Bednarek and Hull winger Kamil Grosicki are on the plane to Russia. Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak spent last season on loan at relegated West Brom from Paris St-Germain.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored 16 goals in qualifying, is the star name in the squad.

Poland's 23-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris St-Germain), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht).