Steph Houghton: England captain out of World Cup qualifier with Russia
-
- From the section Women's Football
England women's captain Steph Houghton will miss the World Cup qualifier with Russia on 8 June because she requires surgery on a knee injury.
The 30-year-old Manchester City centre-back will have an operation this week.
Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has been drafted into England's 20-player squad for the match in Moscow.
The Lionesses are top of their qualifying group for France 2019, two points clear of second-placed Wales with three games to play.
