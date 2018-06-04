Mark Oxley: Southend United goalkeeper signs new three-year contract for Shrimpers

Mark Oxley signed for Southend from Scottish side Hibernian in 2016

Southend United goalkeeper Mark Oxley has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old Sheffield-born former Hull City, Oldham Athletic and Hibernian keeper was an ever present in the 2017-18 season.

He kept 15 clean sheets to help the Shrimpers finish 10th in the table.

"He's very proud to get clean sheets. He managed to get nine in my 18 games and he was a key component in winning games," said manager Chris Powell.

"Everyone can see what a talented goalkeeper he is. I think he grew over the course of last season to end up as a key player.

"If you get that right you're almost halfway there. Having a good goalkeeper at this level is very important."