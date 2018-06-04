Craig MacGillivray: Portsmouth sign Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper on two-year deal

Craig MacGillivray made eight League One starts in his only season with Shrewsbury

League One Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract at rivals Shrewsbury.

MacGillivray made 14 appearances in all competitions last season after joining Shrewsbury from Walsall.

The 25-year-old was offered a new two-year deal by the League One play-off finalists, but will instead join Pompey when his contract expires on 1 July.

"He will provide good competition for Luke McGee," boss Kenny Jackett said.

"He has been slightly unlucky in the past to be behind some top keepers, but he's ready for the opportunity."

