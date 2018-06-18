BBC Sport - World Cup: Dion Dublin scouts England's first opponents Tunisia
What can England expect from Tunisia?
- From the section World Cup
Dion Dublin takes a look at what England can expect from Tunisia, their first opponents at the World Cup, during a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.
Watch England's opening match of the 2018 World Cup live on Monday, 18 June (19:00 BST), BBC One.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired