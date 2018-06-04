World Cup 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Egypt's World Cup squad despite injury

Mohamed Salah left the pitch in tears after landing heavily on his shoulder following a challenge by Sergio Ramos in Kiev

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's World Cup squad despite being injured in the Champions League final.

Salah, 25, will not meet up with his team-mates until 9 June as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, his national team said.

Egypt's opening World Cup fixture is against Uruguay on 15 June.

They meet hosts Russia on 19 June and conclude their campaign in Group A against Saudi Arabia on 25 June.

Salah struck a 95th-minute penalty in the final qualification game to send Egypt to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

But in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah left the pitch in tears midway through the first half after landing heavily on his shoulder following a challenge by Sergio Ramos.

Egypt's national team doctor said he met Salah soon after the final and subsequently confirmed his absence "would not exceed" three weeks.

Hector Cuper's Egypt drew 0-0 against Colombia in Italy on Friday without Salah.

Salah will also miss Wednesday's final friendly with Belgium, but will meet up with his team-mates once they return to Cairo for an open training session on 9 June prior to their departure for Russia.

Coach Hector Cuper named his squad for Egypt's return to the World Cup for the first time since 1990

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf (all Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Shikabala (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos Athens).

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).