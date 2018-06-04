Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Graeme Souness, Alex McLeish, Neil Lennon, Lee McCulloch, John Hartson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Oli McBurnie admits he would love to be part of the Steven Gerrard Rangers revolution. The Swansea striker, 22, believes a move to Ibrox would help cement his place in the Scotland team. (Daily Mail)

Gerrard is set to clinch his fourth signing as Rangers boss as Liverpool kid Ovie Ejaria closes in on a move to Ibrox. (The Herald)

Graeme Souness says he will soon speak to Steven Gerrard about life as Rangers manager, but admits the job has totally changed since his spell in charge at the club from 1986 to 1991. (Daily Record)

Souness insists chairman Dave King must dig deep and back Gerrard completely in the transfer market if Rangers are to stand a chance of competing with Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Graeme Souness was appointed as player-manager at Rangers in 1986

Alex McLeish reflected on Scotland's widely-criticised tour to Peru and Mexico and says, despite suffering two defeats, he would happily do it all again. (The Times)

McLeish says the trial period is now over and focus now turns to qualification for the Euro 2020 finals. (The Herald)

The Scotland boss says he is not concerned by his record of three defeats from four matches since returning to take charge of the national team. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic keeper Rab Douglas says it is "crazy" his old side must negotiate eight matches just to reach the group stage of next season's Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says talks aimed at signing Flo Kamberi on a permanent contract are progressing and hopes a deal can be struck with the Swiss striker in the next fortnight. (Daily Mail)

Jamie Maclaren's fine form for Hibs has helped secure him a place in Australia's World Cup squad. (The Scotsman)

John Hartson will be interviewed for the vacant managerial post at Livingston. The former Celtic striker has been part of the coaching staff at the club for the past 10 months under the now-departed manager David Hopkin. (Daily Record)

Livingston hope to speak to former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch about replacing Hopkin. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have revealed phase one of Parkhead's £4m facelift which aims to make the stadium known throughout the football world as one of the best for spectator experience. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Peter Wright took the blame for Scotland's World Cup of Darts agony as the Dutch lifted their fourth title in Frankfurt. The world number two and partner Gary Anderson missed out on their bid to claim the trophy for a fourth time after losing 3-1 to Holland. (Daily Record)