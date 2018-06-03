World Cup 2018: Nicklas Bendtner left out of Denmark squad because of injury

Bendtner did not feature in Denmark's goalless draw with Sweden on Saturday

Nicklas Bendtner has been left out of Denmark's 23-man squad for the World Cup because of a groin injury.

The forward, 30, picked up the injury playing for club side Rosenborg before joining up with the national team.

Manager Age Hareide said the ex-Arsenal player had been ruled out, along with Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland.

"We don't believe they'll be fit in time for the first game against Peru, it's too tight and that match is very important," Hareide said.

"Most likely, we are battling Peru and Australia for second place, and that's why it's important to get a good start, and we have to have fit players."

Denmark face Peru, Australia and France in Group C.