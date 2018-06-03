BBC Sport - Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Northern Ireland lose 3-0 against World Cup-bound Costa Rica in the second and final game of their Central American tour in San Jose.

Johan Venegas gave the hosts the lead on 30 minutes with Joel Campbell and Francisco Valdo adding to their tally in the second half.

In sweltering San Jose heat, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill handed a debut to goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Video

Highlights: Dominant England beat Pakistan to level series

Video

Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar

Video

Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Video

World Cup countdown: Carlos Alberto's sublime goal - 1970

Video

'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six

Video

'I'm convinced that's out!' Curran wicket a close call

Video

GB's Seagrave wins World Cup Downhill

Video

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Video

Highlights: 'Splendiferous' England build first-innings lead

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired