International friendly: Georgia U21s 2-2 Wales U21s
Wales Under-21s were denied late on by Georgia Under-21s as Rob Page's side drew 2-2 in Tbilisi.
Mikeltadze Beka opened the scoring after 14 minutes, his long-range effort finding the top corner past Owen Evans.
A Joe Morrell penalty on 30 minutes levelled the score before Mark Harris put Wales ahead in the first half.
But Georgia were awarded a penalty with five minutes left, Cian Harries being sent off for a second yellow, and Mikeltadze denied Wales the victory.
The two sides meet again for another friendly in Tbilisi on 6 June.