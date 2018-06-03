Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona defender signs new five-year deal

Cameroon-born Umtiti signed for Barcelona in 2016

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has agreed a new five-year deal with the La Liga champions to keep him at the Nou Camp until 2023.

The France international, who scored the opening goal in his country's 3-1 victory over Italy on Friday, joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016.

Umtiti, 24, has since scored two goals in 88 appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side.

In that time, he has won one La Liga title as well as two Copas del Rey.