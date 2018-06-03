Maidenhead United: Ayo Obileye joins National League club after release by Eastleigh

Ayo Obileye
Ayo Obileye scored 11 goals in 53 appearances during his two seasons with Eastleigh

Maidenhead United have signed former Eastleigh centre-back Ayo Obileye.

Obileye, 23, was released by The Spitfires last month after two seasons with the Hampshire club.

Former Sheffield Wednesday trainee Obileye also has football league experience with Dagenham & Redbridge.

He becomes Maidenhead's first summer signing following the departure of midfielders Sam Barratt and Harry Pritchard to Southend United and Blackpool respectively.

