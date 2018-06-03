Coventry City: Steve Taylor leaves Sky Blues for health reasons

Steve Taylor was in his second spell as number two to Mark Robins at Coventry

Coventry assistant manager Steve Taylor has left the newly promoted League One club because of health issues.

After collapsing on the training ground in August with a bleed on the brain, he has been absent for much of the season and is still receiving treatment.

But after attending games from November onwards he was Robins' guest at Wembley for the play-off final win over Exeter.

"I'm gutted to be leaving," said Taylor, who returned to City for a second time with Robins in March 2017.

Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy said: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Steve for the contributions that he made in both spells and particularly when he came back with Mark and helped to make an immediate impact, to win the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley."

Former Walsall centre-half and Chelsea development squad manager Adrian Viveash served as acting assistant manager this season, while Taylor has been recuperating, working with goalkeeping coach Steve Ogrizovic and head of recruitment Chris Badlan.