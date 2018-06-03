Welsh Premier League: Cefn Druids' Huw Griffiths named manager of season

From the section

Cefn Druid join Connah's Quay and Bala Town in next season's Europa League qualifiers

Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths has been named the Welsh Premier League's manager of the season.

Griffiths, in his second spell in charge of Druids, led the club to a play-off win over Cardiff Met which secured a place in next season's Europa League qualifiers.

Jamie Mullan of Welsh Premier champions New Saints was player of the season.

His team mate Greg Draper won the golden boot for being the league's top scorer.

Bangor City's Luke Wall was named the young player of the season.