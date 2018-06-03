Mexico 1-0 Scotland: Captaincy caps fairytale season - Scott McKenna

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Scott McKenna says captaining Scotland against Mexico in the Estadio Azteca capped a fairytale season for him.

After establishing himself as an Aberdeen regular, he made his under-21 and senior international debuts.

He was then given the armband on only his fourth appearance for his country.

"Coming away I didn't think things could really get any better but to captain my country out in Mexico at the Azteca, it doesn't really get much better," he told BBC Scotland.

"Especially as I've not got that many caps myself, for the manager to put that trust and faith in me is something I'll really take confidence from.

"Anytime I play for Scotland I'm absolutely delighted, but to lead the team out in such a big arena, with so many fans, it was an absolute honour for me."

A first half goal from Giovani dos Santos was enough to give the Mexicans a 1-0 win in their penultimate friendly before they head to the World Cup in Russia.

Scott McKenna leads Scotland out at the Estadio Azteca

McKenna started as captain, with Charlie Mulgrew beginning the game on the bench and his club skipper, Graeme Shinnie, making his first start for Scotland.

In a meteoric rise for the 21-year-old, he made 38 appearances for Aberdeen in his breakthrough campaign, also captaining the DOns for the first time in their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell.

The Kirriemuir defender also made the shortlist for PFA Scotland young player of the year, and won the SPFL's goal of the season award for his strike against Kilmarnock in January.

Prior to the Mexico defeat, Scotland lost 2-0 to Peru in Lima, but McKenna feels that the tour has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly for the younger members of the squad.

"I would say so. With the lack of caps in the starting team against experienced teams we've been playing - two very good teams that are going to the World Cup," he added.

"We've just got to take positives from the way we've managed to defend. In the games obviously we have conceded goals, but that's just lapses in concentration. If we can cut that out, there's a lot of positives to take and hopefully we can kick on from now.

"The experienced ones have looked after us well, especially in training. Big Charlie (Mulgrew) speaks to everyone all the time. He's been brilliant for me in games."