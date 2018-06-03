Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Ally McCoist, Alex McLeish, Dylan McGeouch, Rangers, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has made the loan signing of Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Dominic Solanke his number one priority. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard targets a run to the Europa League group stage. (Sunday Mail)

Ally McCoist has confirmed his interest in becoming the next manager of St Mirren and is ready for talks with the newly-promoted Paisley club. (Mail on Sunday)

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry wants to keep manager Oran Kearney but won't stand in his way if he is offered the chance to take over at St Mirren.(Sunday Mail)

Dylan McGeouch won his first Scotland caps against Peru and Mexico

Dylan McGeouch arrives home tomorrow after Scotland's games against Peru and Mexico and will begin talks with his agent on where his future lies. A new contract is on the table at Hibs but the midfielder has also attracted interest from Aberdeen, Hull, QPR, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Alex McLeish declares Scotland's summer tour a success after his side fell to a narrow defeat to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. (Scotland on Sunday)

Alex McLeish believes he can gain an invaluable insight into the teams his Scotland side will face during Euro 2020 qualifying next year working as a pundit for Qatari-based beIN Sports at Russia 2018. (Sunday Herald)

Former Hearts full-back Callum Paterson is enjoying his new midfield role at Cardiff and is confident promotion to the Premier League will further his Scotland cause. (Sunday Herald)

Callum Paterson has been converted into a midfielder by Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is confident the Perth club can bring through new talent and climb back into the Premiership's top six. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

The next manager at Livingston will need to work with the existing backroom team, says chief executive John Ward. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Rangers' teenage midfielder Glenn Middleton admits a shock exit from Norwich City has made him more determined to make a mark at Ibrox. (Sun)

Dunfermline captain Callum Morris has rejected the offer of a new contract and aims to find a new club in England. (Sun, print edition)