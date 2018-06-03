World Cup 2018: Hosts Russia name 23-man squad

From the section

Every player in Russia's squad for the 2014 World Cup played in Russia

Russia have named a largely domestic-based squad for the 2018 World Cup.

All but two of the hosts' 23-man squad play in Russia, with Villarreal's Denis Cheryshev and goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov of Club Brugge the exceptions.

Defender Sergei Ignashevich, who turns 39 in July, was a late addition in place of the injured Ruslan Kambolov.

Former Chelsea winger Yuri Zhirkov and Artem Dzubya, Alan Dzagoev, Igor Akinfeev are other high-profile inclusions.

Aleksey and Anton Miranchuk will be the first twins to play at a World Cup since Philip and David Degen of Switzerland at Germany in 2006.

Russia play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament on 14 June, before facing Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.

Russia squad

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Fedor Kudryashov (both Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Sergei Ignashevich, Mario Fernandes (both CSKA Moscow), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar).