World Cup 2018: Arsenal's Iwobi in Nigeria's 23-man squad

Alex Iwobi played for England Under-18s before making the switch to Nigeria

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has been named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

The 21-year-old scored in the 2-1 friendly defeat by England at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea winger Victor Moses and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa have also been included in Gernot Rohr's squad.

New Brighton signing Leon Balogun features, and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel will captain the side.

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo, who only made his international debut in the 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Monday, has been selected.

The Super Eagles have not made it beyond the last 16 in five appearances at the World Cup.

The tournament starts on 14 June, with Nigeria drawn with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).