World Cup 2018: Tim Cahill selected in Australia's 23-man squad

Cahill made his international debut for Australia in 2004 and became the first ever Australian to score a World Cup goal at the 2006 tournament in Germany

Tim Cahill looks set to play in his fourth World Cup finals after being included in Australia's 23-man squad for this month's tournament in Russia.

The 38-year-old forward is joined by Millwall team-mate James Meredith, as well as Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak, Hull's Jackson Irvine, QPR's Massimo Luongo and Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy also make the cut in Bart van Marwijk's squad.

Tom Rogic of Celtic and Hibernian's Jamie Maclaren have also been selected.

"Every step of the selection process has been difficult because the players have all given everything to make the final selection," said Van Marwijk.

"I believe this group of players can do Australia proud at the world's biggest football tournament if we continue to work collectively and intensively over the next two weeks and into the competition."

The Socceroos are in Group C and will play France in their first match on 16 June, before facing Denmark and Peru.