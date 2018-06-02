World Cup 2018: Uruguay leave out Gaston Ramirez

Ramirez now plays for Sampdoria, having joined them from Middlesbrough

Former Southampton and Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez has been left out the Uruguay World Cup squad.

He joins Nicolas Lodeiro and Fede Valverde as the three players cut from Oscar Tabarez's final 23-man list.

Former Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela, now of Penarol, has been included.

The squad contains 11 of the players from the 2014 finals in Brazil, with seven remaining from South Africa 2010 when Uruguay reached the semi-finals.

Uruguay are in Group A in Russia along with the hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Uruguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona)