Wales' Ashley Williams punctures lung in game against Mexico

Williams posted a picture of himself in a Beverly Hills hospital on Facebook

Captain Ashley Williams has revealed he suffered a punctured lung which then collapsed during Wales' goalless draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

Williams, 33, also suffered "multiple breaks" on two ribs after colliding with Javier Hernandez and was substituted after just 20 minutes.

It was the Everton defender's first match in almost three months.

"Look forward to flying home and resting up now before the new season," Williams wrote on Facebook.

"[A] crazy couple of weeks. Great to be back in a FA Wales shirt and with the lads.

"However after coming off after 20 minutes with multiple breaks on two ribs, I went to hospital and found out I had punctured my left lung which led to it collapsing."