Luke Garrard: Boreham Wood boss signs new three-year deal

Luke Garrard
Luke Garrard has been in charge at Boreham Wood since October 2015

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has signed a new three-year deal.

Last season the 32-year-old led the club to a fourth-placed finish in the National League before losing to Tranmere in the promotion final.

The former Wood defender had previously signed a two-year contract extension in February.

"It didn't take a lot of time for me to say yes, I am in a good position and a good place and I think that we are a club who are progressing," he said.

