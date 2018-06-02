England 2-1 Nigeria: How Gareth Southgate's players rated at Wembley

The England team that started the game against Nigeria

England beat Nigeria in the first of their two warm-up games for this summer's World Cup.

Gary Cahill and Harry Kane scored the goals for England, with Alex Iwobi getting what would ultimately end up being a consolation goal for Nigeria early in the second half.

Several England players pressed their claims to be included in the starting XI for England's first group game in Russia - against Tunisia in Volgograd on 18 June.

How did they rate individually? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater...

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Hardly over-worked but handling safe and no chance with Nigeria's goal. Great confidence with the ball at his feet will have pleased Southgate.

Your rating: 6.13

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 7

Real threat going forward and from set-pieces. Satisfying performance.

Your rating: 5.94

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Adds vital pace to that three-man defensive system but still growing into an unaccustomed role.

Your rating: 5.75

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Elegant but occasionally wasteful in possession - and that could be punished by better opposition.

Your rating: 5.33

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 8

Relished his return to England colours with a goal and solid defensive display.

Your rating: 6.45

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Young is an attacking threat but how will he fare against elite opposition if he plays in Russia?

Your rating: 5.49

Dele Alli (central midfield) 7

Showed real quality and answered some questions about his position in England's World Cup team.

Your rating: 5.62

Eric Dier (central midfield) 6

Solid and unspectacular as ever but did the job. Southgate has an interesting conundrum for midfield anchor with Jordan Henderson also in the equation.

Your rating: 5.44

Jesse Lingard (forward) 6

Busy as ever and may just be England's World Cup wildcard.

Your rating: 5.85

Harry Kane (forward) 6

England's captain added to his international goals tally and worked hard.

Your rating: 6.31

Raheem Sterling (forward) 5

Busy but too often wasteful with the end product. Mark off for a dreadful dive.

Your rating: 5.29

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (for Lingard 67 minutes): No real chance to make an impact. 5.

Danny Rose (for Young 67 minutes): Needs longer to stake his claim. 5.

Danny Welbeck (for Kane 72 minutes): Couple of direct runs but few opportunities. 5.

Marcus Rashford (for Sterling 72 minutes): Too late to get into the game. 5.

Fabian Delph (for Alli 81 minutes): No rating.