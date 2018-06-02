BBC Sport - England 2-1 Nigeria: Raheem Sterling has 'goals are around the corner' - Gary Cahill
Goals are around the corner for Sterling - Cahill
England defender Gary Cahill is convinced Raheem Sterling's international goal drought will end soon following their 2-1 win against Nigeria at Wembley Stadium.
