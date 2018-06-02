BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Cosmic football - World Cup ball launched in space
Cosmic football - World Cup ball launched in space
Watch Russian cosmonauts testing the official 2018 Fifa World Cup football in the zero gravity of the International Space Station.
