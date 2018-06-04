BBC Sport - Jess Fishlock: Wales' record caps holder on life in Seattle
Jess Fishlock: Settling in Seattle
- From the section Welsh
Welsh football great Jess Fishlock welcomes BBC Sport Wales to her life on America's west coast, where she plays for Seattle Reign in the National Women's Soccer League.
She returns to home soil this week as Wales take on Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia in their World Cup Qualifiers.
Wales have made their best start to a campaign having never qualified for a major tournament before.
