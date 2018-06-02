Partick Thistle sign defender Thomas O'Ware on two-year deal

Thomas O'Ware has signed a two-year deal with Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle have signed former Morton captain Thomas O'Ware on a two-year deal.

O'Ware, 25, has been named in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the season for the last two years.

He finished last season as the top scoring defender in Europe with 11 goals, edging out Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos by one.

"From now on it is just about focussing on getting back to the Premiership," O'Ware told the Jags' website.

"With the manager and the team we're building it is definitely achievable."

Central defender O'Ware, who can also play in midfield, had been at Cappielow since 2011.

He added: "After my agent let me know the club was interested the gaffer phoned me and let me know what the plan was. It was a pretty simple decision from there."