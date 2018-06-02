England v Nigeria: Visiting players sing and dance before Wembley friendly

Nigeria play England and Czech Republic in friendlies before the World Cup

England v Nigeria, friendly Date: Saturday, 2 June Kick-off: 17:15 BST Venue: Wembley Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

"When we find a grand piano, we just sing and some people dance. We just have fun."

Preparations for a World Cup can be nerve-wracking, but the mood in the Nigeria camp is far from dour.

"We have a lot of great players who have a lot of personality," vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi told BBC Sport before Nigeria's friendly against England at Wembley on Saturday.

"We have talents outside of football. I play the drums, I play the bass guitar."

John Ogu danced while Onazi played the piano before a friendly match against Poland earlier this year

The Super Eagles have created a buzz in London, with hundreds of fans queuing to buy their kit, which has now sold out.

"It is a game everybody has been looking up to. Everyone is waiting for this game," said Onazi.

"Playing at Wembley is something everyone is dreaming of. For me it will be the first time.

"We are humble, we respect England and we want to do our job. After the game we will see who takes the day."

Nigeria play the Czech Republic on Wednesday, the last of their warm-up games before the World Cup in Russia starts on 14 June.

Nigeria, who were knocked out in the last 16 in 2014, face Croatia on 16 June, Iceland on 22 June and Argentina on 26 June.