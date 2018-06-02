2018 World Cup: South Korea name Lee Seung-woo in squad

From the section

Lee Seung-woo (left) is a former Barcelona youth player

Lee Seung-woo has been named in South Korea's squad for the World Cup - less than a week after making his debut.

The 20-year-old Verona winger played in Monday's 2-0 friendly win over Honduras and Friday's 3-1 defeat by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Manager Shin Tae-yong has called up Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, while departing Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yeung captains the side.

Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong is a high-profile absentee.

The World Cup in Russia starts on 14 June.

South Korea, who were knocked out in the group stage in 2014, play Sweden on 18 June, Mexico on 23 June and Germany on 27 June.

South Korea squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC).

Defenders: Kim young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors).

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United).

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg).