Scottish Gossip: Ally McCoist, Kenny Miller, Steven Gerrard, Alex McLeish, Sir Alex Ferguson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist has emerged as a contender to be the new manager at St Mirren and will be interviewed next week, along with Jim McIntyre, Robbie Neilson, Alan Stubbs and Gary Caldwell. (Sun)

Livingston want to speak to Kenny Miller about their vacant manager's position, with the 38-year-old striker a free agent after leaving Rangers. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to keep James Tavernier and Josh Windass and has told director of football Mark Allen not to encourage bids for either of them over the summer. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is scouting possible signing targets at the Under-20s Toulon Tournament in France as he continues his Uefa Pro-Licence course. (Sun)

Ally McCoist is a regular TV and radio pundit

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has confirmed he will use two goalkeepers against Mexico on Sunday, with uncapped duo Jon McLaughlin and Scott Bain getting a half each at the Azteca Stadium. (Scotsman)

Alex McLeish remains haunted by his decision to have a chilled glass of Coke at the Mexico World Cup finals in 1986, which cost him his place in the team and led to a five-month fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson. (Daily Record)

The Scotland boss insists the controversial Video Assistant Referee system is the way forward for international football as Mexico scrap plans to use it in this weekend's friendly. (Daily Mail)

Former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is out of hospital less than a month after suffering a brain haemorrhage. (Sun)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and former team-mate Kenny Miller are taking legal advice over the fines imposed on them this week by the Ibrox club. (Scotsman)

Genoa tell Hearts they want a £600,000 transfer fee for winger David Milinkovic who was on loan at Tynecastle this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts boss Craig Levein wants Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell to return to Tynecastle on loan. (Sun)

Will Hearts bring David Milinkovic back to Edinburgh this summer?

Former Hearts manager Paulo Sergio is keen to succeed David Hopkin at Livingston. (Daily Record, print edition)

Jim Duffy and John Hartson are among the early contenders for the Livingston post. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee target a new striker after being priced out of a move for Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne. (Evening Telegraph)

Allan McGregor is my hero but I want to beat him to Rangers number one, insists Scotland U21 keeper Robby McCrorie. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are to host a public memorial at Pittodrie for former player Neale Cooper who died this week on 8 June. (Scotsman)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has revealed ambitious plans to build a full-sized indoor pitch at the club's East Mains training centre. (Edinburgh Evening News)