BBC Sport - The Friday Night Social: Geraint Hardy talks through the sporting week with Christian Malcolm and Ceri Sweeney

The Friday Night Social: Bale, Zidane, and Swansea

This week Geraint Hardy is joined by Christian Malcolm and Ceri Sweeney as they talk Gareth Bale's future, Zinedine Zidane's departure and the imminent arrival of Graham Potter at Swansea City.

