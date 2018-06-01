Saturday's sports pages

Daily Mirror
Raheem Sterling makes the headlines in the Daily Mirror
Guardian
England forward Sterling is also the main football headline in the Guardian
Daily Star
Sterling also makes the Daily Star back page
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, it is Mauricio Pochettino and the Real Madrid rumours
Daily Mail
But it is back to Sterling again in the Daily Mail
The Times
And Sterling is the lead football story again in The Times

