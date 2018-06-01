World Cup 2018: Has Belgium squad been revealed?

Mattresses which appear to show Belgian players' names are caught on camera

Has the final squad for England's World Cup Group B rivals Belgium been inadvertently revealed by some mattresses?

Public broadcaster VRT showed footage of 23 mattresses being loaded up by a Belgian bedding company before their departure for Russia.

Each one showed a label to indicate which player they were designated for.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels, defenders Christian Kabasele and Jordan Lukaku, and midfielders Leander Dendoncker and Adnan Januzaj - all in Belgium's provisional 28-man squad - look set to miss out.

And it suggests some of the more fringe players, such as Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, have been included.

Belgium play friendlies against Egypt and Costa Rica before opening their World Cup campaign against Panama on 18 June, before also playing England and Tunisia.