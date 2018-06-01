Stoke City: Potters release Glen Johnson and Stephen Ireland

From the section

Stephen Ireland scored six times in 70 appearances for Stoke City

Experienced duo Stephen Ireland and Glen Johnson have been released by new Stoke City boss Gary Rowett.

Former England, Liverpool and Chelsea right-back Johnson, 33, made 60 appearances during three years with the Potters.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ireland, 31, joined Stoke from Aston Villa in 2013 and scored six goals in 70 games.

But both have been handed free transfers as relegated City prepare for life in the Championship under Rowett.