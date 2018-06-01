Women's Super League: Sunderland to appeal omission from restructured league

Sunderland finished 14 points clear of relegation but were still demoted beyond the current two tier WSL

Sunderland will appeal the Football Association's decision not to award their ladies' side a licence in the restructured Women's Super League.

The Lady Black Cats ended the past WSL1 season in seventh place, 14 points above bottom side Yeovil Town Ladies.

However, they were the only top tier side not to receive a spot in the two-division system.

West Ham were moved up to WSL1 from the second tier, while Manchester United were among five new clubs in WSL2.

The news comes after a restructure of the women's leagues - which are run by the Football Association - and sees existing clubs have to reapply for their places, before a second, open application phase.

Southampton, Crystal Palace and Derby County were among the other sides to bid to join the new second division, but were unsuccessful.

BBC Sport understands Sunderland, plus ousted-WSL2 sides Watford and Oxford will all be offered spots in the third tier, the new Women's National League.

Chairman Stewart Donald told the club's official website: "The ladies team is an important part of our Sunderland family.

"When you look at their history, seven of the current England women's squad was produced by Sunderland, which is something to be very proud of.

"We want to continue the club's long-standing tradition of developing top-class women's footballers, as well as giving young girls the opportunity to aspire to play for Sunderland when they grow up."

