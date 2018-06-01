BBC Sport - I know I need to prove myself at international level - Carson
I know I need to prove myself at international level - Carson
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson admits he has a huge battle on to prove he is ready to play in a competitive international fixture.
The Motherwell goalkeeper says he is taking confidence from playing in friendlies and is looking forward to Sunday's match against Costa Rica.
"We are expecting a carnival atmosphere in the stadium as it's Costa Rica's last game before going to play in the World Cup, but our aim is to spoil the party," said Carson.
