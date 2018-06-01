BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino 'happy and excited' at Tottenham despite Real Madrid link
Pochettino 'happy and excited' at Tottenham
- From the section Tottenham
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so happy and excited" at Tottenham when asked about the vacancy at Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left earlier this week.
READ MORE: No Real clause in Pochettino contract
